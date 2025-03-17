Koil Energy to Deliver Subsea Equipment for US Oil Project

Houston-based subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector Koil Energy has secured a contract to supply Multi-Quick Connector (MQC) plates for a project in the Gulf of America.

The contract encompasses equipment designed to control the high-pressure systems of a subsea field operated by a U.S. independent energy company, whose name was not disclosed.

According to Koil Energy, the MQC plates will play a critical role in the subsea infrastructure by distributing hydraulic control fluid in order to regulate oil and gas production and chemical injections to support flow assurance requirements.

The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing, with final delivery scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.

“This award is particularly exciting for several reasons. Firstly, it represents a repeat order from a valued client, showcasing their continued trust in our capabilities.

“Secondly, it features our advanced 20,000 psi technology, highlighting our commitment to innovation. Lastly, as the MQC is a cornerstone product within the subsea controls segment, this achievement paves the way for further growth,” said Erik Wiik, President and CEO of Koil Energy.