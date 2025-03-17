RWE Signs PPA to Power Data Center Hub with Offshore Wind Energy

RWE, the U.K.’s largest power generator, has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telehouse International Corporation of Europe to supply it with green electricity from the London Array offshore wind farm.

Under the agreement, RWE will supply a substantial amount of the renewable energy used at Telehouse’s London Docklands campus, Europe’s most connected data center hub, until the end of 2035.

The electricity will be supplied by the London Array offshore wind farm located in the outer Thames Estuary.

London Array is operated by RWE and owned by a consortium of four partners - RWE, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Greencoat UK Wind, Masdar Energy UK.

It has 175 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 630 MW.

“This PPA ensures Telehouse and its customers have reliable access to clean, renewable electricity, providing certainty on the robustness of supply. We are pleased to support Telehouse also in its decarbonization efforts as our goal is to advance climate protection in all sectors of the economy with clean energy solutions,” said Olaf Lubenow, Head of Commodity Solutions UK, North & South Europe, of RWE Supply & Trading.

“Thanks to this PPA with RWE, the electricity purchased for our London Docklands campus will continue to be derived from renewable energy sources, demonstrating our efforts to drive efficiency at our campus and deliver real benefits for our customers,” added Mushtaq Choudhary, Head of Procurement at Telehouse Europe.