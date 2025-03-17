Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RWE Signs PPA to Power Data Center Hub with Offshore Wind Energy

(Credit: London Array)
(Credit: London Array)

RWE, the U.K.’s largest power generator, has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telehouse International Corporation of Europe to supply it with green electricity from the London Array offshore wind farm.

Under the agreement, RWE will supply a substantial amount of the renewable energy used at Telehouse’s London Docklands campus, Europe’s most connected data center hub, until the end of 2035.

The electricity will be supplied by the London Array offshore wind farm located in the outer Thames Estuary.  

London Array is operated by RWE and owned by a consortium of four partners - RWE, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Greencoat UK Wind, Masdar Energy UK.

It has 175 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 630 MW.

“This PPA ensures Telehouse and its customers have reliable access to clean, renewable electricity, providing certainty on the robustness of supply. We are pleased to support Telehouse also in its decarbonization efforts as our goal is to advance climate protection in all sectors of the economy with clean energy solutions,” said Olaf Lubenow, Head of Commodity Solutions UK, North & South Europe, of RWE Supply & Trading.

“Thanks to this PPA with RWE, the electricity purchased for our London Docklands campus will continue to be derived from renewable energy sources, demonstrating our efforts to drive efficiency at our campus and deliver real benefits for our customers,” added Mushtaq Choudhary, Head of Procurement at Telehouse Europe.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: BP)

BP, JERA Name Leadership Team for Offshore Wind Joint...
(Credit: Mammoet)

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontractors for Hornsea 3 Offshore...

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Merger: Hendrik Veder Group (HVG) and Dutch Steel Fabricators (DSF)

Merger: Hendrik Veder Group (H

Woodside Drops Farm-In Plans for Namibia’s Orange Basin Block

Woodside Drops Farm-In Plans f

ExxonMobil, Woodside Take FID for $221M Gas Project Off Australia

ExxonMobil, Woodside Take FID

Koil Energy to Deliver Subsea Equipment for US Oil Project

Koil Energy to Deliver Subsea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine