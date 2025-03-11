Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Hires Noble’s Drillship for Work in Southeast Asia

Noble Viking drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Viking drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Brunei Shell Petroleum, a subsidiary of Shell, has awarded a contract to Noble Corporation for its Noble Viking drillship.

Noble Viking drillship has been hired on a one firm well plus one option well contract for work offshore Brunei.

According to Noble, the contract is expected to begin around the fourth quarter of 2025 in direct continuation from a previous contract.

The contract will span approximately 30 days with an estimated value of $14 million, excluding mobilization and demobilization fees, Noble said.

Built by SHI in Korea in 2013, Noble Viking drillship can operate at water depths of 12,000 ft and is capable of drilling campaigns of up to 40,000.

