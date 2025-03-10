Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lloyd's Register, Fugro Agree Simpler USV Certification Process

(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

Lloyd's Register (LR) and Fugro have signed a block fee agreement to streamline the in-service certification and maintenance of Fugro’s growing fleet of autonomous uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

The strategic move is expected to simplify the certification process, enabling faster deployment and ensuring continued compliance with LR’s Code for Unmanned Marine Systems (UMS).

LR has been working with Fugro since 2021 when it certified its first Blue Essence vessel Fugro Maali.

This was the first uncrewed system to be certified by LR and the first to receive LR’s UMS Certificate. Since then, LR has played a key role in supporting Fugro’s USV operations, certifying another four Fugro vessels with more vessels in build.

The new agreement establishes a more efficient framework for certification, replacing the previous vessel-by-vessel approach with a streamlined process under a consolidated block fee structure.

This reduces administrative complexity and ensures that Fugro’s fleet remains compliant with international safety and operational standards. 

Fugro's fleet of LR-certified USVs operate in various locations, including the U.K., U.A.E., Australia, Denmark, and the Netherlands, performing tasks such as offshore energy inspections, subsea cable surveys and environmental monitoring.

“By implementing a block fee structure, we are enabling Fugro to maintain its fleet efficiently under LR’s UMS Code, ensuring operational availability and compliance. This is yet another industry first for Fugro, who achieved the first LR UMS Certificate and currently have the most vessels certified against LR’s UMS Code,” said Matthew Palmer, Global Nuclear and Naval Submarines Segment Director at LR.

"This block fee arrangement with LR is a crucial step in managing our expanding fleet. It allows us to efficiently maintain our growing fleet to the highest standards of safety and compliance, ensuring our clients receive reliable and high-quality data from our USV operations,” added Jeffrey Tuckerman, Regulatory Compliance Officer at SEA-KIT, a Fugro company.

Offshore Energy Vehicle News Industry News Activity Europe USV Certification

Related Offshore News

© Maks / Adobe Stock

UK Invests $71M in Scottish Port Expansion for Floating...
(Credit: Shearwater)

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink Long-Term Marine Seismic...

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver Crane for Dual-Fuel Hybrid CSV Newbuild

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver C

Saipem Showcases Its Star1 Floating Wind Technology

Saipem Showcases Its Star1 Flo

Norway Clears Equinor for Two-Well Drilling Operation in North Sea

Norway Clears Equinor for Two-

ORE Catapult and Japan’s FLOWRA to Jointly Advance Floating Wind

ORE Catapult and Japan’s FLOWR

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine