Lloyd's Register, Fugro Agree Simpler USV Certification Process

Lloyd's Register (LR) and Fugro have signed a block fee agreement to streamline the in-service certification and maintenance of Fugro’s growing fleet of autonomous uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

The strategic move is expected to simplify the certification process, enabling faster deployment and ensuring continued compliance with LR’s Code for Unmanned Marine Systems (UMS).

LR has been working with Fugro since 2021 when it certified its first Blue Essence vessel Fugro Maali.

This was the first uncrewed system to be certified by LR and the first to receive LR’s UMS Certificate. Since then, LR has played a key role in supporting Fugro’s USV operations, certifying another four Fugro vessels with more vessels in build.

The new agreement establishes a more efficient framework for certification, replacing the previous vessel-by-vessel approach with a streamlined process under a consolidated block fee structure.

This reduces administrative complexity and ensures that Fugro’s fleet remains compliant with international safety and operational standards.

Fugro's fleet of LR-certified USVs operate in various locations, including the U.K., U.A.E., Australia, Denmark, and the Netherlands, performing tasks such as offshore energy inspections, subsea cable surveys and environmental monitoring.

“By implementing a block fee structure, we are enabling Fugro to maintain its fleet efficiently under LR’s UMS Code, ensuring operational availability and compliance. This is yet another industry first for Fugro, who achieved the first LR UMS Certificate and currently have the most vessels certified against LR’s UMS Code,” said Matthew Palmer, Global Nuclear and Naval Submarines Segment Director at LR.

"This block fee arrangement with LR is a crucial step in managing our expanding fleet. It allows us to efficiently maintain our growing fleet to the highest standards of safety and compliance, ensuring our clients receive reliable and high-quality data from our USV operations,” added Jeffrey Tuckerman, Regulatory Compliance Officer at SEA-KIT, a Fugro company.