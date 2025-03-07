UK: 17 Supply Chain Firms to Receive Tailored Offshore Wind Business Support

A total of 17 companies have joined the Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) program, which aims to provide business support for U.K. firms in the offshore wind sector, delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and sponsored by the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).

This is the second nationally based cohort chosen to receive tailored business support, focused on improving tender readiness and winning offshore wind contracts.

F4OR has been designed to support the development of U.K. offshore renewable energy supply chain, with over 150 companies having been supported through the program since 2019.

Companies completing past F4OR programs have experienced an average 28% increase in turnover with many securing multiple new contracts, according to ORE Catapult.

Businesses joining this latest cohort include specialists from mechanical, marine, and precision engineering, environmental consultancy, electrical services, asset integrity solutions, offshore construction, flood defense sectors and more.

Participating companies have undergone a rigorous evaluation process assessing multiple aspects of their business including health and safety standards, environmental sustainability practices, project management capabilities and financial stability, as well as their applicability to the renewable energy market.

Some of the companies supported include Think Hire, Parkol Marine Engineering, JES Group, HiDef Aerial Surveying, FundOcean, Kinectrics, and London Marine Consultants.

“The U.K.’s offshore wind sector is experiencing substantial growth as we focus our efforts on meeting the Government’s ambitious targets for the sustainable production and delivery of clean renewable energy.

“This has created immense opportunity for UK supply chain companies and the F4OR program has been specifically designed to equip those companies with the right combination of key skills, expertise and leadership to win business, helping to create jobs and boosting economic benefit for the UK.

“Alongside our committed partners, the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, we are proud of our mentoring role in supporting the clean energy transition through actively boosting the UK’s energy supply chain, and progressing our nation’s net zero ambitions,” said Davood Sabaei, F4OR Programme Manager at ORE Catapult.

A separate F4OR program, specifically for businesses located in the North East of Scotland, will be delivered by ORE Catapult in partnership with the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ Ltd) with the successful companies for that program being announced soon.