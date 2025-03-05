Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink Long-Term Marine Seismic Deal

(Credit: Shearwater)
(Credit: Shearwater)

Shearwater Geoservices and TotalEnergies have signed a three-year firm capacity reservation agreement (CRA) for worldwide marine seismic streamer acquisition services.

The CRA reflects the longstanding relationship between TotalEnergies and Shearwater straddling across geophysical data collection and analysis, supporting exploration effort, production monitoring and carbon capture and storage activities.

The CRA guarantees a minimum of 18 vessel months of activity for Shearwater’s high-end seismic fleet.

“Shearwater seeks to evolve the global marine seismic market through technology innovation and by developing new commercial models. We are proud to deliver on plan through this strategic collaboration with TotalEnergies, a longstanding client of Shearwater and one of the true explorers in our industry.

“This capacity agreement is the first of its kind with a major E&P company. This strategic CRA will in addition to providing valuable visibility for both parties and utilization for Shearwater, also offer a great platform for potential further collaboration across other services in our portfolio,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Seismic Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote Ops at Woodside’s Trion FPU
(Credti: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Nets ExxonMobil’s Contract for 4D OBN Survey...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Egypt Launches Bidding Round for Offshore Oil and Gas Blocks

Egypt Launches Bidding Round f

Expro Nets $10M in Contracts for OMV Petrom’s Black Sea Gas Project

Expro Nets $10M in Contracts f

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink Long-Term Marine Seismic Deal

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink

China Unveils Plans for New Offshore Wind Farms to Tackle Carbon Emissions

China Unveils Plans for New Of

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine