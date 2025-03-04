Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Libya Plans First Oil Exploration Bidding Round in Almost 20 Years

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Libya plans its first bidding round for oil exploration in more than 17 years, Masoud Suleman, acting Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), announced in a televised address on Monday.

Libya is Africa's second-largest oil producer and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Foreign investors have been wary of putting money into Libya, which has been in a state of chaos since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Disputes between armed rival factions over oil revenues have often led to oilfields shutdowns.

In August, Libya lost more than half of its oil production, about 700,000 bpd, and exports were halted at several ports as a standoff between rival political factions over the central bank threatened to end four years of relative peace.

The shutdowns lasted for over a month with production gradually resuming from early October.

That did not stop major oil companies Eni, OMV, BP, and Repsol from resuming exploration activities in Libya last year after halting them for a decade. Italy's Eni had already signed in 2023 an $8 billion gas production deal with Libya's state-oil National Oil Corporation (NOC).

In January, Libya's acting oil minister, Khalifa Abdulsadek, told Reuters the country needed between $3 billion and $4 billion to reach output of 1.6 million bpd.

The country's current crude production has reached over 1.4 million bpd, about 200,000 bpd short of its pre-civil war high, according to NOC.

Libya is exempt from OPEC+ agreements to limit output.


(Reuters - Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly, Jaidaa Taha, Ahmed Elumami, writing by Nayera AbdallahEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Santorini drillship (Credit: Saipem)

Galp Makes Another Oil and Gas Discovery at Orange Basin...
(Credti: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Nets ExxonMobil’s Contract for 4D OBN Survey...

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote Ops at Woodside’s Trion FPU

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote

Orlen and Equinor to Jointly Explore CCS Opportunities

Orlen and Equinor to Jointly E

Aramco Reports Over 12% Profit Fall in 2024

Aramco Reports Over 12% Profit

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets Up Shop in Brazil

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine