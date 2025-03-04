Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Akastor Sells Skandi Peregrino AHTS Vessel for $25M

Skandi Peregrino AHTS (Credit: DDW Offshore)
Skandi Peregrino AHTS (Credit: DDW Offshore)

Akastor, through its fully-owned subsidiary DDW Offshore, has entered into a binding agreement to sell Skandi Peregrino anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel.

Skandi Peregrino AHTS has been sold for the purchase price of $25 million to an unnamed buyer.

The agreement is entered into on Saleform 2012 terms, suitably amended, and completion is conditional on charterer's consent.

The agreement is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025 whereby about $10 million of the purchase price will be used to repay a proportional portion of DDW Offshore's debt.

Remaining debt with DDW Offshore will be about $19 million.

Upon completion, Akastor intends to distribute a substantial portion of the net proceeds of about $15 million as cash dividend to its shareholders, the company said.

The Skandi Peregrino is a high-powered AHTS of STX AH08 design, suitable for operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe AHTS

Related Offshore News

First Steel Cut for North Star’s Hybrid-Electric SOV for...
(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote Ops at Woodside’s Trion FPU

Tampnet to Help Enable Remote

Orlen and Equinor to Jointly Explore CCS Opportunities

Orlen and Equinor to Jointly E

Aramco Reports Over 12% Profit Fall in 2024

Aramco Reports Over 12% Profit

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets Up Shop in Brazil

US Subsea Equipment Firm Sets

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine