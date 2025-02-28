Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eco Wave Power Starts Infrastructure Preps for Portuguese 1MW Wave Project

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)
(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power has started critical infrastructure enhancements for its planned 1MW wave energy project in the city of Porto in Portugal.

The Porto project, Eco Wave Power's first MW-scale wave energy venture in the country, is expected to be finalized during 2026.

Central to this initiative is the transformation of an existing breakwater tunnel into a facility housing the company's wave energy conversion equipment.

Upon completion, the breakwater will also feature an underwater wave energy museum and education center know as ‘The Gallery’.

Eco Wave Power has already started with sand and debris removal, clearing accumulated materials to ensure a clean and safe environment for both equipment and visitors, as well structural reinforcements to enhance the integrity of the facility.

Following the completion of the infrastructure enhancements, Eco Wave Power will advance to the next phase of the project, which includes the production and deployment of its proprietary wave energy technology.

To support the execution of the Portugal project, Eco Wave Power recently appointed Juan José Gómez as Power Station Manager.

In parallel, Eco Wave Power has engaged MOQ Engineering, a renowned Portuguese engineering firm, to perform the final design and load calculations for the project.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering a robust and scalable wave energy solution in Portugal. By addressing critical infrastructure requirements and working with top-tier engineering experts, like MOQ, we are looking forward to a smooth installation process and setting the foundation for successful energy generation from ocean waves,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Wave Energy

