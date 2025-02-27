Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Grants License Extension to Serica Energy for Rhum Field

(Credit: Serica Energy)
(Credit: Serica Energy)

The U.S. Treasury, via the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), has extended a license for Serica Energy to operate the Rhum field in the North Sea, 50% owned by Iran's national oil company, for two more years.

The OFAC license and secondary sanctions assurance relating to the Rhum field, previously extended by two months to March 31, 2025, have now been renewed, with a new two-year license ending on February 28, 2027.

The license and assurance permit certain U.S. and U.S.-owned or controlled entities, and all non-U.S. entities, to continue providing goods, services and support to the Rhum field.

The Rhum field has benefited from an OFAC License continuously since 2013.

The gas field is located in block 3/29a, 44 km north of Bruce and is a subsea development tied back to the Bruce platform via an insulated pipeline.

Rhum is a strategic U.K. gas asset with significant upside potential. Partners in the field are Serica Energy, as the operator with 50% stake, and Iranian Oil Company (UK) with 50%.

The field features three subsea producing wells, R1, R2 and R3. Rhum changes to the subsea pipeline system were carried out around the end of 2024, which should increase reliability.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Shell Predicts 60% Rise in LNG Demand by 2040 with Asia...
L to R: Keelan Adamson, Jeremy Thigpen (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean Promotes Adamson to CEO

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Germany Moves Toward Energy Independence but Falls Short of Climate Target

Germany Moves Toward Energy In

Subsea7 Marks 53% Profit Rise Ahead of Planned Saipem Merger

Subsea7 Marks 53% Profit Rise

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit Hit

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit

US Grants License Extension to Serica Energy for Rhum Field

US Grants License Extension to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine