Marine Masters Secures Wellhead Platforms Installation Job Off India

Dutch offshore contractor Marine Masters has secured work on an offshore installation project for the greenfield Bhasker A & B platforms, designed and constructed by Indian energy company SunPetro.

The project, managed by main installation contractor ACE Pipeline and directly overseen by Consolidated Support Services PTE LTD (CSS), involves the development of two wellhead platforms featuring jackets with integrated boat landings and topsides.

The Marine Masters work encompasses detailed preparation for lifting and mooring activities, the lifting of two jackets and their respective topsides, the upending and installation of piles, and the creation of a dedicated platform for subsea and piling operations.

Notably, each jacket weighs approximately 800 tonnes, underscoring the project's technical demands and the need for precise engineering execution.

To support the operations, Marine Masters has chartered the Conquest MB1, a heavy-lift barge boasting a lifting capacity of approximately 1,400 tonnes.

The vessel is further equipped with two mobile cranes, with lifting capacities of 180 tonnes and 500 tonnes respectively, ensuring that all phases of the project are executed safely and efficiently.

Currently in transit to Mumbai, the Conquest MB1 is scheduled to arrive on March 7, 2025.

After obtaining the necessary inward clearance and completing all mobilization activities, the vessel will proceed to the offshore location in the Gulf of Kutch, 110 nautical miles south of Kandla in India, with an expected arrival on March 20, 2025.

The installation work is anticipated to be completed by May 15, 2025.

“We are honored to support Sun Petro, ACE Pipeline, and CSS in this challenging, high-profile project. The deployment of the Conquest MB1 exemplifies our commitment to leveraging advanced marine technology and operational expertise to execute complex offshore installations safely and efficiently.

“The crane barge will remain in the region and is available for other challenging salvage, decommissioning, or transport and installation projects,” said Henk Smith of Marine Masters.