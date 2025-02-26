Aker BP Employs DrillDocs’ AI-Enabled Solution to Enhance Wellbore Stability

Digital shale shaker surveillance technology DrillDocs, working with Aker BP, has employed its AI-enabled computer vision technology to automatically detect cavings on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) for the first time.

DrillDocs’ CleanSight technology was deployed on the Noble Integrator rig while drilling in the Fenris field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. At the time of the achievement, twelve sections had been monitored, totaling over 13,000 meters, including 16½-inch, 12¼-inch and 8½-inch sections.

The CleanSight system uses high-specification Axis Communications cameras designed for hazardous environments.

The technology features on-board processing capability for real-time image analysis. DrillDocs’ patented and proprietary image-processing algorithms continuously monitor material as it exits the rig’s shale shakers.

This capability allows the technology to calculate the amount, shape, and size of solids being recovered.

The data provided by CleanSight is said to enable better and faster decision making that can lead to enhanced drilling performance, borehole stability, and solids control operations.

Prior to the introduction of DrillDocs’ technology, shale shakers were only monitored on a periodic basis by drilling rig staff making visual inspections.

This meant that sporadic cavings, which offer an early warning of potential borehole instability, were frequently missed. By the time crews realized that the borehole was becoming unstable, the risk of a pack-off event - which often leads to the drill string becoming stuck in the hole - was already elevated.

The new approach allows the drilling crew to react in near-real-time to events happening in the wellbore, significantly reducing the risk of pack-off and the non-productive time and costs incurred when recovering from stuck pipe events.

"Our technology captures and interprets vital information that can lead to improved drilling efficiency and safety. By combining advances in camera technology and data science, we’re able to detect drilling and wellbore stability issues as they are occurring, alerting the drilling team to take corrective action before they become much bigger problems, said Calvin Holt, founder and CEO of DrillDocs.

“This important milestone reinforces Aker BP's commitment to enhancing drilling performance and safety through the application of cutting-edge technology.

"As this technology continues to mature, we see a potential for deploying it across our contracted rig fleet, and it could become a part of standard drilling practice on offshore and high-risk wells world-wide,” added Knut Eugen Svendsen, Drilling Superintendent at Aker BP.