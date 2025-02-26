Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CIP Acquires 480MW Morecambe Offshore Wind Farm in UK

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), has signed a transaction to acquire the full ownership of Morecambe offshore wind project from COBRA Group, and Flotation Energy, owned by TEPCO Renewable Power.

Closing of the transaction will follow customary approvals and conditions being met. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Flotation Energy will remain involved after the transaction as a development partner to the project.

Morecambe is a 480 MW fixed bottom offshore wind project located 30 km from the Lancashire coast in the Eastern Irish Sea.

The project lease was secured in the UK Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 in 2021, and consent applications have been submitted.

”CIP is very pleased to acquire Morecambe – a fixed bottom offshore wind project of excellent fundamental qualities, at an advanced stage of development, and well placed to contribute to the U.K.’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

“Our acquisition of the Morecambe project demonstrates CIP’s confidence in the delivery of the U.K. Government’s ambitious 2030 offshore wind target, as enabled by its world leading CfD scheme, and key reforms aimed at speeding up planning and grid processes,” said Nischal Agarwal, Partner at CIP.

The acquisition of Morecambe signals further growth for CIP’s U.K. development pipeline, which now stands at over 25GW, covering offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, BESS and network infrastructure.

