Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NNPC, Stena Bulk and Caverton Launch new Shipping Venture

Erik Hånell, President & CEO of Stena Bulk, said the partnership aligns with the group's strategy to expand its presence in key growth markets. (Credit: Stena Bulk)
Erik Hånell, President & CEO of Stena Bulk, said the partnership aligns with the group's strategy to expand its presence in key growth markets. (Credit: Stena Bulk)

Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC announced a joint venture with Swedish tanker giant Stena Bulk and Nigerian offshore logistics leader Caverton Marine to overhaul maritime transportation in West Africa.

The newly formed company will streamline crude oil, refined products and LNG shipping across West Africa and cater to other oil producers and traders in the region with modern vessels.

The companies did not share financial details of the deal, which was signed last week.

"By combining our expertise with Stena Bulk and Caverton Marine, we are creating a robust platform that will enhance our domestic refining, import and export capabilities and strengthen Nigeria's position in global energy logistics," Panos Gliatis, Managing Director of NNPC Shipping, said in a statement.

Erik Hånell, President & CEO of Stena Bulk, said the partnership aligns with the group's strategy to expand its presence in key growth markets.

Nigeria boasts Africa's largest oil refinery and meets 5% of global LNG demand.

(Reuters)

People & Company News Offshore Tankers Offshore Energy Shipping Maritime

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Green Marine UK)

Green Marine UK Bolsters Subsea Services Unit with Major...
Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create...

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

NNPC, Stena Bulk and Caverton Launch new Shipping Venture

NNPC, Stena Bulk and Caverton

Transocean Barents Gearing Up for Drilling Job in Romanian Black Sea

Transocean Barents Gearing Up

Shell Predicts 60% Rise in LNG Demand by 2040 with Asia Leading the Way

Shell Predicts 60% Rise in LNG

Green Marine UK Bolsters Subsea Services Unit with Major Investment

Green Marine UK Bolsters Subse

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine