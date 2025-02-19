Eurazeo Provides Over $70M for MPC OSE Offshore’s New SOVs

Investment group Eurazeo has made a $73.1 million investment in MPC OSE Offshore, a joint venture established by MPC Capital and German offshore services firm O.S. Energy, with the aim of building and managing new service operations vessels (SOVs) for offshore wind farms.

Eurazeo made the investment through its Eurazeo Transition Infrastructure Fund (ETIF), a fund with a sustainable investment strategy focusing on the transition of essential infrastructure to a low-carbon economy.

This represents the seventh investment of ETIF allowing it to participate in the development and growth of the European offshore wind sector. This operation benefits from support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.

The OSV platform was initiated by a joint venture of MPC Capital and O.S. Energy, named MPC OSE Offshore, to develop, build and manage service vessels which are specifically designed to operate in offshore wind farms.

“We are very pleased to work together with top-tier investors which have a dedicated focus on infrastructure investments related to the energy transition.

“It is a perfect fit, as we can offer a unique investment platform in a structural growth market. We look forward to making our investment platform a great success and jointly servicing the quickly evolving offshore renewable energy industry in the coming years,” said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Capital.

“We are delighted to invest in MPC OSE Offshore, a company set to play a key role in servicing and supporting the European offshore renewable energy industry.

“The quality of the partners and the growth prospects of the market make the company a key component of the development of the offshore wind industry in Europe, facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy,” added Martin Sichelkow, Partner and Co-Head Infrastructure at Eurazeo.