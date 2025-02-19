Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Secures New Multi-Client Survey in Barents Sea

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a new multi-client 3D streamer acquisition and processing project in the Goliat area of the Norwegian Barents Sea.

The new GeoStreamer survey will span up to 1,600 square kilometers over recent discoveries such as Countach, Elgol and Lupa, and expand on TGS' existing data coverage in the Goliat area of the prolific Hammerfest Basin.

The Hammerfest Basin 3D project is scheduled to start in early August 2025.

"The Goliat area is one of the hot spots in the Norwegian Barents Sea with significant drilling success and exciting new discoveries.

“We are very pleased to secure funding for more multi- client 3D acquisition in this part of the Norwegian Continental Shelf for the 2025 summer season." The multi-client project is supported by industry funding,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

