Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tekmar’s Ryder Gets Nexans’ Multi-Year Subsea Engineering Contract

Illustration (Credit: Tekmar Group)
Illustration (Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar Group's subsidiary Ryder, a provider of global subsea engineering consultancy solutions, has secured a three-year framework agreement by Nexans to provide wide scope of engineering support for the French cable manufacturer and services provider.

Under the framework, Ryder will provide support on cable burial risk assessments, installation analysis, and specialist subsea engineering consultancy services.

These services are expected to contribute to ensuring seamless project execution for Nexans and its associated projects worldwide.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this exciting opportunity by Nexans. This opportunity reflects the confidence Nexans has in Ryder’s expertise and our ability to deliver high-quality engineering support.

“Our skilled team is committed to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that support the success of Nexans’ projects. We look forward to delivering value under this framework over the next three years,” said Fraser Gibson, Managing Director of Ryder.

Offshore Energy Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Kystdesign)

Kystdesign Books Its Largest ROV and Subsea Equipment...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Nets Two 4D Streamer Contracts Offshore Norway

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Guyana, Dominican Confer on Oil Drilling, Refining

Guyana, Dominican Confer on Oi

Vuyk Engineering Debuts New SWATH SOV

Vuyk Engineering Debuts New SW

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Join Forces for OW-Powered Green Hydrogen Production

TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Joi

Transocean Promotes Adamson to CEO

Transocean Promotes Adamson to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine