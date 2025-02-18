Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras to Assess Reuse of Demobilized Oil and Gas Platforms

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has signed two Protocols of Intent to carry out studies on the reuse of oil and gas production platforms that are in the demobilization stage.

The first Protocols of Intent agreement was signed by Petrobras, the National Union of the Shipbuilding and Offshore Repair Industry (SINAVAL) and the Brazilian Association of Sea Economy Companies (ABEEMAR).

The second has been signed by the Brazilian Institute of Petroleum and Natural Gas (IBP) and Petrobras.

The initiative is in line with Petrobras' 2025-2029 Business Plan, which foresees the demobilization of 10 platforms by 2029 and includes studies to evaluate possibilities for reusing these assets.

According to the company, this strategy can generate benefits such as reducing logistics costs, strengthening the supplier base and promoting better sustainability practices.

In this context, the protocols aim to foster the exchange of information and the development of collaborative studies, promoting synergies and identifying opportunities for the feasibility of reusing platforms.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas Circular Economy

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl I FPSO (Credit: Amplus Energy)

Amplus Energy Services Buys Altera’s FPSO Fresh Off Duty...
(Credit: Petrobras)

New Oil Discovery Validates Potential of Buzios Field

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

James Fisher Launches Japanese Business Unit

James Fisher Launches Japanese

NYK Becomes Co-Owner of N-O-G as it Eyes Offshore Wind Growth

NYK Becomes Co-Owner of N-O-G

Chevron-Led Group, Egypt’s EGAS In Talks for Gas Export Offshore Cyprus

Chevron-Led Group, Egypt’s EGA

Ørsted Kicks Off Construction of 920MW Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

Ørsted Kicks Off Construction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine