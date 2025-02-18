Petrobras to Assess Reuse of Demobilized Oil and Gas Platforms

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has signed two Protocols of Intent to carry out studies on the reuse of oil and gas production platforms that are in the demobilization stage.

The first Protocols of Intent agreement was signed by Petrobras, the National Union of the Shipbuilding and Offshore Repair Industry (SINAVAL) and the Brazilian Association of Sea Economy Companies (ABEEMAR).

The second has been signed by the Brazilian Institute of Petroleum and Natural Gas (IBP) and Petrobras.

The initiative is in line with Petrobras' 2025-2029 Business Plan, which foresees the demobilization of 10 platforms by 2029 and includes studies to evaluate possibilities for reusing these assets.

According to the company, this strategy can generate benefits such as reducing logistics costs, strengthening the supplier base and promoting better sustainability practices.

In this context, the protocols aim to foster the exchange of information and the development of collaborative studies, promoting synergies and identifying opportunities for the feasibility of reusing platforms.