Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FMS Expands Survey, Positioning Capabilities with Acquisition

Steven Brown, Managing Director, First Marine Solutions_Image_Courtesy_FMS
Steven Brown, Managing Director, First Marine Solutions_Image_Courtesy_FMS

First Marine Solutions (FMS) confirmed the acquisition of Aberdeen-based Andrews Hydrographics Ltd (Andrews Survey) for an undisclosed sum. 

Set to double the FMS headcount to 130 and result in a combined annual turnover of approximately £40million, the purchase of Andrews Survey has been described by FMS Managing Director Steven Brown as bringing “greater depth and capability to our existing Survey & Positioning business unit, which has grown significantly over the last five years since its inception. Global market dynamics in the subsea construction sector look particularly strong for the foreseeable future, and so it is a logical move to further enable our already robust Survey & Positioning service line with the acquisition of a company as experienced and well-respected as Andrews Survey. We will look to invest further in both personnel and assets, developing this service line within our already rapidly growing FMS business.”

People & Company News People Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Company Aquisition

Related Offshore News

Copyright HJBC/AdobeStock

SLB Names Raman CSO, CMO
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Malaysia's Petronas Plans Job Cuts

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave Energy Scale-Up

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave

FMS Expands Survey, Positioning Capabilities with Acquisition

FMS Expands Survey, Positionin

Belgian Energy Island Faces Three-Year Delay as Elia Postpones HVDC Contracts

Belgian Energy Island Faces Th

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore Cyprus via Egypt’s Existing Infrastructure

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine