Zohr Gas Field Off Egypt Soon to Start Production

© Andrei / Adobe Stock

Egypt's giant Zohr gas field will start production after resuming drilling within weeks, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday, adding that operator ENI had a plan to expand drilling in the next two years.

Production had been curbed because of arrears owed to foreign oil companies.

A drilling ship arrived in Egypt in January as Eni began working on increasing production from the offshore field, Egypt's petroleum ministry said last month.

Average production at Zohr was 1.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in the first half of 2024, well below a peak reached in 2019.


(Reuters Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Editing by Susan FentonWriting by Nayera AbdallahEditing by David Goodman)

