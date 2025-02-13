T12 Engineering Expands Oil and Gas Services to Norway

T12 Engineering has established a new office in Oslo, marking a significant step in its strategic expansion into Norway’s oil and gas market.

The specialist U.K. firm is targeting independent owner-operators in Norway’s oil and gas sector looking to advance projects and extend the lifespan of subsea assets.

The move marks a significant step for T12 Engineering, which has already completed projects for a Norwegian client and is currently engaged in discussions with several others.

“This expansion represents a significant opportunity for T12 Engineering to strengthen its presence, build lasting partnerships, and support a country that is Europe’s largest oil producer and its second-largest exporter of natural gas.

“Establishing a base in Oslo places us at the heart of a key market, allowing us to contribute to critical energy developments while enhancing our international footprint,” said Graham Melroy, a director of T12 Engineering and CEO of the Oslo business.

The T12 Engineering team brings decades of experience in delivering projects across the Norwegian Continental Shelf, spanning both greenfield developments and the enhancement of existing brownfield assets.

“Several of Norway’s oil and gas fields are mature and require significant upgrades and maintenance to extend their operational life.

“Norway is a key supplier of natural gas to Europe and plays a critical role in our energy security. As a result, there is growing demand to provide enhanced recovery solutions which allow operators to maximize the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of their assets,” added Andy Hughes, T12 Engineering’s fellow director.