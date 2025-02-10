Svanehøj CO₂ Pumps for INEOS’ Projectg Greensand

INEOS selected ITT’s Svanehøj to supply CO₂ pumps for the onshore facility and the first LCO₂ carrier for Project Greensand in the Danish North Sea. This strategically significant order further strengthens Svanehøj’s position in carbon capture and storage (CCS), reinforcing its track record as a trusted specialist in critical equipment for liquefied gas.

The INEOS-led Project Greensand will become the EU’s first full-scale CO₂ storage facility, contributing to climate change mitigation. Following trial, storage ops are set to begin by late 2025 or early 2026.

INEOS recently entered a long-term agreement with maritime logistics company Royal Wagenborg to construct and deploy the first dedicated LCO₂ carrier for the Greensand project. Now, INEOS has selected Svanehøj as the supplier of CO 2 cargo pumps for the new vessel. Svanehøj will also deliver CO 2 pumps for the project’s onshore facility in Port Esbjerg.

Svanehøj delivered its first cargo pump solution for an LCO 2 carrier in the 1990s.

Being one of the few marine pump manufacturers with experience in CO 2 pumping systems, the company has identified CCS among its future key growth segments. Notably, in 2024, Svanehøj was awarded a contract to supply CO₂ pumps for the world's largest LCO₂ carriers, currently under construction at HD Hyundai Mipo. Svanehøj is also the supplier of CO₂ pumping systems for the Northern Lights LCO₂ fleet in Norway. The new order from INEOS and Project Greensand further strengthens Svanehøj’s position as a market leader in the CCS segment.

Project Greensand is named after the type of sandstone beneath the seabed in the Danish North Sea. By initiating the first commercial phase, Project Greensand establishes the full-value chain as captured and liquefied CO₂ from Danish biogas producers is transported offshore for injection into depleted oil wells in the North Sea’s Nini Field for permanent storage.

The first purpose-built LCO₂ carrier for Project Greensand will be based on the EasyMax concept, developed by Royal Wagenborg and Royal Niestern Sander shipyard. It is an open-top multi-purpose ice-classed vessel design, combining a large load capacity and low fuel consumption. The vessel is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.