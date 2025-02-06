Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mitsubishi Reports $342M Impairment Charge on Japan’s Offshore Wind

© Zacharias / Adobe Stock
© Zacharias / Adobe Stock

Japan's Mitsubishi took a 52.2 billion yen ($342.4 million) impairment charge on its domestic offshore wind projects in the nine-month period ended in December, it said on Thursday.

The trading house said on Monday it is reviewing how to proceed with its offshore wind projects in Japan given a "significantly changed" business environment, showing that the country is not immune to rising costs across offshore wind projects globally.

Mitsubishi-led consortia won all three offshore wind farm projects in Japan's first state-run auctions in 2021.

On Thursday, the company posted a 19% increase in nine-month net profit to December to 827.4 billion yen owing to gains in its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business and asset sales, it said.

Mitsubishi kept its forecast for the full fiscal year ending in March unchanged at 950 billion yen.

($1 = 152.4600 yen)


(Reuters - Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Yuka Obayashi and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies’ Quarterly Profit Goes Down 15%, Still Above...
Wind Maker WTIV (Credit: Mikkel Gleerup/Cadeler)

Cadeler Takes Delivery of Its Sixth Wind Turbine...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Kongsberg Maritime Unveils Range of T&I Solutions for Floating Wind

Kongsberg Maritime Unveils Ran

Aker BP Bites Dust in North Sea

Aker BP Bites Dust in North Se

Orsted Cuts 2030 Investment Plan by 25% Amid Offshore Wind Market Shift

Orsted Cuts 2030 Investment Pl

Mitsubishi Reports $342M Impairment Charge on Japan’s Offshore Wind

Mitsubishi Reports $342M Impai

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine