DOF Gets Two Subsea Services Contracts in Asia Pacific

Norwegian offshore supply vessel operator DOF Group has secured two subsea contract awards in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The first of the recent subsea service contracts secured in the APAC region will utilize the DSV Skandi Singapore with related saturation diving services to be executed in Malaysian waters.

The vessel will be engaged on the contract for an expected 30 days, starting in the second quarter of 2025.

The second contract award, for construction support services in Indonesia, will use one of the region’s multipurpose vessels for offshore execution in the third quarter of 2025 with an expected duration of seven weeks.

Both contracted scopes include DOF’s in-house project management and engineering, related subsea and logistics support.

The estimated combined value of the contracts is over $30 million, said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group.