Interocean Nets Marine Services Contract for Three UK Offshore Wind Farms

Specialist provider of offshore support services Interocean Marine Services has secured a three-year contract to provide marine vetting and assurance to the Morgan, Mona and Morven offshore wind projects.

The offshore wind farms are being developed under a joint venture between BP and Energie Württemberg AG (EnBW).

Morgan and Mona are located in the Irish Sea approximately 22-37 kilometers from the coast, covering a combined area of approximately 580 km2.

Situated in the North Sea, approximately 60km from the coast of Aberdeen, Morven spans an area of approximately 860 km2, with water depths varying from 21 to 76 meters.

With a total projected generating capacity of 5.9 GW – enough to power the equivalent of around six million UK households every year – the three wind farms are expected to play a role in achieving the UK’s target of 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen to contribute to projects of such national importance. As a UK headquartered company, we take immense pride in supporting initiatives that have the potential to enhance energy security and benefit local communities,” said Alex Reid, Interocean’s Chief Operations Officer.