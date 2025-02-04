ABL to Provide MWS Services to Saipem for Libyan Offshore Gas Field

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to Saipem, to support the marine transportation and installation (T&I) operations relating to Libya’s Bouri Gas Utilisation Project (BGUP).

The BGUP envisages an upgrade of offshore platforms and facilities at the Bouri gas field, which lies 120 kilometers northwest of Tripoli in 145 to 183 meters water depth.

The upgrade will improve the field’s overall carbon footprint with significant reductions of its CO2 emissions.

Saipem has been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for an approximately 5000 tonnes gas recovery model onto the existing DP4 offshore facility.

The contract includes the laying of 28 kilometres of pipelines connecting the DP3, DP4 and Sabratha platforms.

“We are really pleased to be appointed to support Saipem on this project – following a long history of successful collaboration with the company. The BGUP project seeks to improve delivery and production of natural gas to Libya, with potential to supply further in North Africa. It is an important energy infrastructure project for North Africa as a whole,” said Sergio Leone, ABL’s MWS project manager and business development manager.

Under the terms of the contract, ABL will conduct technical reviews and approvals of all project documentation, drawings and calculations relating to warranted marine operations.

The company’s scope of work also includes suitability surveys and other marine assurance deliverables relating to the proposed fleet, as well as potentially DP trials, where required. ABL will also provide on-site attendances to review and approve warranted marine operations.

The main heavy lift operations will be executed by Saipem’s semi-submersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

“Whilst the project will be managed from our operational HQ in London, on-site attendances and vessel surveys will be supported by our extensive marine surveyor footprint across Europe and North Africa. We also benefit from an established market presence and MWS track-record in neighbouring Egypt,” added Shai Tzucker, Energy Operations Director for ABL in Europe and West Africa.