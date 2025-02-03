Talos Energy Hires Former Shell Executive as CEO

U.S. oil and gas company Talos Energy has appointed Paul Goodfellow as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

Paul Goodfellow brings over thirty years of domestic and international experience in the oil and natural gas industry during a career at Shell, where he began in 1991.

During his tenure at Shell, Goodfellow held various senior executive roles, including leading Shell's global deepwater business, which included the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Offshore Mexico, Brazil, West Africa, Malaysia, the North Sea and other international areas.

Additionally, he held positions overseeing Shell's global drilling, completion and well intervention organization and served as a key member of the Projects & Technology and Upstream leadership teams.

From April 2019 to August 2023, he led Shell's global deepwater business as Executive Vice President, Deep Water. He has also served as Executive Vice President, Wells, Vice President and Managing Director, UK and Ireland and Vice President, Unconventionals US and Canada.

"I appreciate the confidence the Board of Directors has shown in selecting me to lead Talos with its strong asset base and solid balance sheet. I look forward to working with the Board, senior management, and its dedicated employees as we develop and execute a strategy to drive performance and maximize value for our shareholders.

“During my first 100 days at Talos, I plan to gain a deeper understanding of our business and identify the key drivers of Talos's success. Additionally, I will collaborate with the leadership team to define the next phase of our growth and develop a strategic plan. Once this process is complete, we plan to announce our new strategic plan,” said Goodfellow.

"The Board of Directors is confident that his extensive oil and natural gas experience, particularly in deepwater operations, along with his strategic judgment, performance track record and seasoned perspective, will be key in continuing to drive Talos's strategy.

“Under Paul's leadership, we expect to remain focused on leveraging our strengths in deepwater exploration and development to create compelling value for all shareholders,” added Neal P. Goldman, Chairman of Talos's Board of Directors.