Baker Hughes Hooks Chemicals Supply Deal for ExxonMobil’s Guyana FPSOs

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has secured a contract from ExxonMobil Guyana to provide specialty chemicals and related services for its Uaru and Whiptail offshore greenfield developments in Guyana’s Stabroek Block.

The multi-year contract includes all topsides, subsea, water injection and utility chemicals for the Errea Wittu and Jaguar floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, which are currently under development, and are targeted to begin production in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Uaru and Whiptail mark ExxonMobil Guyana’s fifth and sixth projects in the country. The two developments will include up to 20 drill centers and 92 production and injection wells. Each FPSO will have a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, bringing the country’s total daily production capacity to approximately 1.3 million barrels.

Baker Hughes already provides a variety of services and equipment to operators in Guyana, including turbomachinery for ExxonMobil Guyana’s FPSO fleet and production chemicals for the Liza Unity vessel.

Offshore Frontier Solutions, MODEC’s joint venture with Toyo Engineering Corporation, is responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the Errea Wittu FPSO based on MODEC’s M350TM newbuild hull, while SBM Offshore is in charge of the construction and installation the Jaguar FPSO.

“ExxonMobil Guyana and Baker Hughes share a long history of supporting Guyana’s energy sector, and we look forward to working together to write its next chapter. Our experience operating across the country’s energy supply chain and unmatched expertise in oilfield and industrial chemicals make Baker Hughes uniquely suited to support complex FPSO operations such as these,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.