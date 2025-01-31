Santos Hires Weststar-GAP for Timor-Leste Offshore Helicopter Services

Australian oil and gas company Santos has signed a helicopter transportation services contract with Weststar-GAP Aviation for its offshore operations in Timor-Leste’s Bayu-Undan region.

Under the $40 million contract, Weststar-GAP Aviation, a joint venture between Timor GAP-Timor Gas Petroleo, E.P., and Weststar Aviation Timor, will start providing its services for Santos from February 1, 2025.

Structured for an initial 12-month period with options for two six-month extensions, Weststar-GAP Aviation will provide helicopter transportation services supporting Santos’ offshore operations in the Bayu-Undan region.

The agreement marks a critical milestone in WeststarGAP’s broader strategy to enhance offshore aviation services in Timor-Leste, with prospective growth into the Greater Sunrise field to support ENI and Sunda Gas.

To fulfill this contract, Weststar-GAP will deploy two state-of-the-art Leonardo AW189 helicopters, renowned for their superior performance and reliability in offshore environments.

These aircraft will be dedicated to crew change and Medevac standby services, operating between Dili, Timor-Leste, and Darwin, Australia, under the Malaysian (9M) aircraft registration, fully compliant with Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) regulations.

“This contract is a landmark achievement for Weststar. It reinforces the strength of our partnership with Timor GAP and demonstrates the trust placed in us by industry leaders like Santos. Our ability to deliver world-class aviation solutions tailored to the unique needs of the oil and gas sector is a testament to our operational excellence and dedication to safety,” said Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim, Group Managing Director of The Weststar Group.