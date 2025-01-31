Baker Hughes Hooks Technology Supply Order for Venture Global LNG

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has signed a major contract to provide modularized liquefied natural gas (LNG) system and power island to support Venture Global (VG) LNG projects in the United States.

Baker Hughes has also signed a multi-year services frame agreement, including maintenance, inspection, repairs and engineering services, to support phases 1 and 2 of VG’s Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana.

The equipment order and services agreement were both secured in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Baker Hughes, as a strategic LNG technology supplier to Venture Global for more than 100 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production capacity, has already provided comprehensive LNG solutions to the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities.

Recently, Venture Global announced the successful loading and departure of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo produced from its Plaquemines LNG facility, after reaching first LNG production.

“As power demand surges, LNG has a critical role to play in providing a reliable, flexible fuel source that can be quickly scaled to meet rising demand.

“We have been a trusted partner in natural gas operations for more than 30 years, and our collaboration with Venture Global is a key example of what our industry needs more of today: businesses coming together to leverage best-in-class technologies and services that can deliver reliable and efficient natural gas operations to support sustainable energy development,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes.