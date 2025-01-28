Strohm Rolls Out Pipe Design Tool

Strohm has launched TCP Designer, its new web-based tool developed to help companies design and engineer thermoplastic composite pipes for their projects.

TCP Designer helps users ensure their piping systems meet critical requirements for water depth, pressure, temperature, and means of installation using a single tool.

The online tool is designed to streamline pipe design assessments during the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) stage of projects, enabling engineers to evaluate the suitability of TCP for various applications quickly and accurately.

By inputting project-specific specifications, users can instantly generate datasheets with key parameters such as size, weight, stiffness, and minimum bend radius, enabling them to easily and quickly assess factors such as installation feasibility and in-place analysis. For instance, this allows the user to quickly assess the wide range of vessels available to install the lightweight TCP in any water depth.

The tool simplifies decision-making, reduces design iteration time, and supports the adoption of cost-effective, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant TCP solutions in energy infrastructure, and other industrial projects.

“We want to empower our clients, but also engineering houses around the world, by providing the right tools to simplify complex challenges.

“TCP DesignerTM allows users the independence to design their own piping systems that align perfectly with their project requirements, with the confidence that Strohm’s engineering department is a phone call away if they’d like to discuss specific projects. It’s innovation designed for efficiency, precision, and peace of mind,” said Martin van Onna, Strohm’s CEO, TCP Designer.