Seatrium to Build Heavy Lift Vessel for Japan’s Offshore Wind Market

Seatrium has been awarded a contract by Japan-based Penta-Ocean Construction (POC) to carry out the engineering, procurement and construction for a 5,000-ton fully revolving heavy lift vessel project for the Japanese offshore wind market.

This will be the fifth and largest vessel to be added to POC’s fleet, enabling them to undertake larger wind turbine projects in offshore wind construction.

POC is Japan’s leading marine contractor with a keen interest to expand its business in the offshore wind sector, owning a range of self-propelling trailing suction hopper and cutter suction dredgers, for marine construction works, as well as two turbine installation vessels equipped with a 800-ton and a 1,600-ton lifting capacity crane respectively.

“We are proud to confirm the contract with Seatrium for the development of an advanced heavy lift vessel featuring a 5,000-ton fully revolving crane.

“This innovative vessel is essential for the installation of the increasingly heavy monopile foundations required for the next generation of larger wind turbines. We are confident that this vessel will make a significant contribution to the development of offshore wind in Japan, enhancing our efforts towards a sustainable energy future,” said Tetsunori Ohshimo, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of the Offshore Wind Construction Business Divisions Group, POC.

“We are excited to announce our first heavy lift vessel project with Penta-Ocean Construction, and are fully committed to delivering this to our customer. This project is significant to us on various fronts, as it marks our maiden collaboration with Penta-Ocean and our foray into the Japanese offshore wind market,” added William Gu, Executive Vice President of Seatrium Energy (International).