ConocoPhillips Takes Over Operatorship of Malaysian Oil and Gas Cluster

ConocoPhillips Sabah Gas, a subsidiary of the global energy company ConocoPhillips, has taken over the operatorship of Kebabangan Cluster Production Sharing Contract (KBBC PSC) in Malaysia.

The transfer took effect on 21 January 2025, making ConocoPhillips Sabah Gas A the sole operator of the KBBC PSC.

Previously, the KBBC PSC was operated by Kebabangan Petroleum Operating Company (KPOC), a joint operating company comprising Petronas Carigali, Shell Energy Asia, and ConocoPhillips Sabah Gas.

With an export capacity up to 750 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscfd), the continuation of the KBBC PSC until the end of 2050 and other commercial agreements have been structured to ensure future gas field developments remain economically attractive in supporting Sabah's energy security requirements.

"Sabah is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for oil and gas investments, thanks to the strategic developments and partnerships championed by Petronas and its industry collaborators.

“These initiatives underscore the vast potential of Sabah’s resources and reinforce our commitment to driving economic growth and creating opportunities for our people. We look forward to further collaboration with PETRONAS in the best interest of Sabah,” said Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji said.