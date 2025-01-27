Tidal Transit Finds Asian Partners to Build OW Support Vessel Fleet for Korea

Tidal Transit has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two Asian firms to develop, fund, build and operate offshore support vessels for the South Korean offshore wind industry.

The U.K. supplier of purpose-design crew transfer vessels for the offshore wind industry Tidal Transit teamed up with Britoil Offshore Services, based in Singapore, and Sky Offshore, based in South Korea, to support the growing offshore wind industry in South Korea.

Making strong headways to becoming a leading force for renewable energy in Asia, South Korea has made significant progress in the development of its offshore sector and has set a nationwide goal of reaching 14.3 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

To accelerate this expansion, the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) is launching a number of key initiatives aimed at stimulating sector growth and strengthening the renewable energy capacity of the country.

“South Korea is fast becoming a major hub for offshore wind, and this new venture with Britoil and Sky Offshore will enable us to leverage our combined decades of experience and expertise to more quickly and effectively respond to upcoming tenders as the sector continues to grow.”

“At Tidal Transit, we’ve been operating at the very forefront of UK and European offshore wind. Through our collaboration with leading international players Britoil and Sky Offshore, we’re now poised to expand our horizons and establish ourselves as frontrunners in the evolving South Korean offshore wind industry,” said Leo Hambro, director at Tidal Transit.