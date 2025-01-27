Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tidal Transit Finds Asian Partners to Build OW Support Vessel Fleet for Korea

(Credit: Tidal Transit)
(Credit: Tidal Transit)

Tidal Transit has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two Asian firms to develop, fund, build and operate offshore support vessels for the South Korean offshore wind industry.

The U.K. supplier of purpose-design crew transfer vessels for the offshore wind industry Tidal Transit teamed up with Britoil Offshore Services, based in Singapore, and Sky Offshore, based in South Korea, to support the growing offshore wind industry in South Korea.

Making strong headways to becoming a leading force for renewable energy in Asia, South Korea has made significant progress in the development of its offshore sector and has set a nationwide goal of reaching 14.3 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

To accelerate this expansion, the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) is launching a number of key initiatives aimed at stimulating sector growth and strengthening the renewable energy capacity of the country.

“South Korea is fast becoming a major hub for offshore wind, and this new venture with Britoil and Sky Offshore will enable us to leverage our combined decades of experience and expertise to more quickly and effectively respond to upcoming tenders as the sector continues to grow.”

“At Tidal Transit, we’ve been operating at the very forefront of UK and European offshore wind. Through our collaboration with leading international players Britoil and Sky Offshore, we’re now poised to expand our horizons and establish ourselves as frontrunners in the evolving South Korean offshore wind industry,” said Leo Hambro, director at Tidal Transit.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad Plans Oslo Stock Exchange Listing
Edda Freya vessel (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Extends Charters for Three Subsea Construction...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Seatrium to Build Heavy Lift Vessel for Japan’s Offshore Wind Market

Seatrium to Build Heavy Lift V

Oceaneering Orders 100 Exail's Octans 9 Systems to Bolster Offshore Ops

Oceaneering Orders 100 Exail's

Windcatcher Multi-Turbine Floating Wind Demo Gets $100M Financial Boost

Windcatcher Multi-Turbine Floa

ConocoPhillips Takes Over Operatorship of Malaysian Oil and Gas Cluster

ConocoPhillips Takes Over Oper

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine