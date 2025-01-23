All Set for Construction of RWE’s Offshore Wind Control Center in Germany

RWE has started progressed work on a new office in Jemgum, in Germany’s East Friesland region, which will serve as a base for round-the-clock monitoring and control of its existing and future wind farms in both Germany and continental Europe.

Construction is led by Real Immobilien GmbH on a site approximately 4,700 square metres in size. RWE will take a long-term lease on the new building.

Symbolic ground was broken today to mark the start of preparations for construction. Subject to the granting of approval, construction of the building is to start in the coming weeks, and it is expected to be completed in autumn, after which the offices will be fitted out and technical equipment installed in the control room. The new offshore wind control center will be ready for operation in spring 2026.

“We are delighted that the district of Leer is considered an appealing location when it comes to attracting companies involved in the energy transition. This means that we are not only bearing the burden of the transition as electricity and hydrogen pipelines are laid in our district, but we are also benefiting from the fact that companies are setting up here and bringing jobs with them,” said Jenny Daun, First District Councillor of the district of Leer.

In the initial stage, the building will become the new workplace for about 50 RWE employees.

“We are pleased to have our new home base here in Jemgum. This new building will enable us to provide our employees with an ideal, state-of-the-art working environment. But the comfort of our existing operations team is not all: We want to carry on growing and are looking for additional qualified employees, from here in the region in particular,” added Derk Niklas Janssen, future RWE on-site operations manager.