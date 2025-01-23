Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Huisman to Deliver Crane to Asia-Pacific Offshore Support Vessels Owner

(Credit: Huisman)
(Credit: Huisman)

Huisman has signed a contract with Zhenjiang Jiangsu Shipyard for the delivery of a 100 mt Pedestal Mounted Crane to Eastern Navigation, a provider of maritime support fleets in the Asian-Pacific offshore energy industry.

This marks the fifth Pedestal Mounted Crane Huisman will supply for Eastern Navigation's fleet.

It follows the delivery of 300 mt and 100 mt cranes over several years, as well as the addition of another 100 mt crane currently under construction, scheduled for delivery in mid-2025.

Huisman’s Pedestal Mounted Cranes are renowned for their compact tail swing, which maximizes free deck space.

To enhance reliability and reduce maintenance requirements, all main equipment – including winches, electrical cabinets, and hydraulic power units – is housed within the crane structure, providing protection from the harsh marine environment.

The boom hoist extends from the top of the crane house to the boom tip, enabling precise control of the lower block radius.

Huisman’s scope of work includes the full spectrum of engineering, production, installation, and testing, ensuring a turnkey delivery from its production facility in Xiamen, China.

“Our longstanding partnership with Huisman highlights our dedication to providing reliable, high specification equipment aboard our vessels, allowing us to effectively meet the evolving demands of the offshore marine industry,” said Tan Wei Ming, Head of New Projects at Eastern Navigation.

“We are honored by Eastern Navigation’s continued confidence in our heavy lifting technology. With the sister vessel, featuring our first 100mt Pedestal Mounted Crane, successfully operating for over a decade, this new contract stands as a testament to the quality and reliability of our products. We look forward to partnering with Eastern Navigation for many more decades to come,” added Timon Ligterink, Commercial Director APAC at Huisman.

Marine Equipment Vessels Industry News Activity Asia Cranes Offshore Support Vessels

Related Offshore News

Dongfang 29-1 gas field development project (Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Boosts Dongfang Gas Fields Output with New Platform...
(Credit: EMGS)

EMGS Lines Up New CSEM Survey Offshore India

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Naval Fleets power Vestdavit's record 2024 sales

Naval Fleets power Vestdavit's

China's CNOOC Aims for Record Oil and Gas Production in 2025

China's CNOOC Aims for Record

Equinor Hires BW Offshore and Altera Infrastructure for Bay du Nord FPSO Job

Equinor Hires BW Offshore and

All Set for Construction of RWE’s Offshore Wind Control Center in Germany

All Set for Construction of RW

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine