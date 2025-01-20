Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wood Gets Maintenance Work at Esso Australia’s Offshore Assets

(Credit: Wood)
(Credit: Wood)

Engineering consultancy Wood has secured a new contract to provide long-term maintenance solutions for onshore and offshore assets in the Gippsland Basin, operated by Esso Australia, ExxonMobil's subsidiary.

Supporting safe energy production, Wood will provide maintenance services and shutdown support to optimize operational performance of the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture’s offshore assets in the Bass Strait and the Longford and Long Island Point facilities.

The Bass Strait is the largest single source of natural gas for the domestic market in Australia and supplies approximately 40% of the country’s east coast demand.

Wood won the contract through a competitive tender process and will see the company create around 250 jobs in the state of Victoria in early 2025.

The agreement is a long-term contract that begins in January 2025.

“We are proud to be trusted by Esso Australia as their maintenance partner in the Gippsland Basin, operating assets and facilities critical to the country’s energy security,” said Ken Gilmartin, CEO of Wood.

The latest contracts follows a recently awarded five-year agreement renewal to continue delivering brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions across the same Gippsland Basin assets.

The Gippsland Basin Joint Venture is a 50-50 joint venture between Esso Australia Resources and Woodside Energy, operated by Esso Australia.

