TenneT Hires Nexans for LanWin 2 Export Cables Scope

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured the project agreement for LanWin 2, valued over $1 billion, under the TenneT frame agreement awarded in May 2023.

The project involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of 250 km of 525 kV High-Voltage Direct Current, Cross-Linked Polyethylene (HVDC, XLPE) onshore and offshore export cable systems.

The project is part of the development of TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid connection program in the German North Sea. Commissioning of the project is expected in 2030.

It further sterngthens Nexans’s ongoing partnership with TenneT, following the BalWin3 and LanWin4 projects announced in March 2024, to develop the infrastructure essential to support Germany and Europe’s renewable energy future.

“We are proud to secure this project under the TenneT framework agreement for the LanWin 2 project. This achievement highlights Nexans’ dedication to delivering innovative cable solutions and reliable project execution to support Europe’s energy transition,” said Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans’ PWR-Transmission Business Group.

