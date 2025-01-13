Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector





Offshore Engineer interviewed global offshore energy expert Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus, for insights on the emerging offshore floating wind market through 2035, detailing the investments that need to be made now in technology, vessels and people to power the growth.

Over the course of the last month or so, we have releases bits and pieces of our in-depth interview with Philip Lewis, segmented by various focus topics covering floating wind vessels and supply chain, jobs and skilled workforce required for this emerging industry, as well as the recently recently released Intelatus report on the topic.

Now, we present to you the full interview as a complete overview of the trends in the floating wind market in the years to come.