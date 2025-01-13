SMD and Beam Go Deeper for AI-Driven Autonomous Offshore Wind Inspections

High-tech offshore wind services provider Beam has bought Quantum EV remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from SMD, setting out plans to equip it with an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven system to improve its operational scope and offshore wind farm servicing.

Beam’s SubSLAM system, running on Pathfinder software, will be added to the ROV, enabling AI-driven autonomous piloting in deeper, harsher waters.

By combining SubSLAM’s localization, AI and mapping technology with Quantum EV’s high-current performance, vital progress will be made towards improving the efficiency of offshore wind farm maintenance, according to Beam.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Beam, a company that shares our future focus and passion for innovation.

“SubSLAM’S real-time 3D mapping, data collection, and image capture capabilities represent a huge step towards fully autonomous ROV operations. When mounted to a powerful, steady vehicle like the Quantum EV, these capabilities are unlocked in even deeper waters,” said John McCann, SMD’s ROV Sales & Business Development Manager.

“With SMD’s Quantum EV offering superior stability and position-keeping during high-current operations, we can now take our Pathfinder software and SubSLAM to even harsher environments, autonomously servicing a wider range of offshore wind farms,” added Simon Adams, Programme Director at Beam.