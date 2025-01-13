Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ST Engineering Inks Deal to Build W2W Vessel

© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock
ST Engineering has signed a shipbuilding contract for the design and construction of a Walk-to-Work (W2W) vessel for an unnamed oil and gas company.

The contracts marks ST Engineering’s expansion into the market for specialized vessels supporting offshore operations.

The W2W vessel will be 97 meters in length and able to accommodate 106 persons. 

It will feature an advanced motion-compensated gangway to ensure safe personnel transfers in varying sea conditions, and a 10-ton crane with active heave compensation for more effective load handling in rough seas.

The vessel is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027.

“Building a W2W vessel demands specialized expertise in marine engineering, advanced systems integration and dynamic positioning – areas where we excel. Being selected after a rigorous evaluation process is a testament to our expertise, dedication to quality and compliance with global standards,” said Tan Leong Peng, President, Marine, ST Engineering.

