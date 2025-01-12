Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil’s President Authorizes Offshore Wind Development

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock
© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed into law a bill authorizing the development of offshore wind farms, a statement said late on Friday, a bid to strengthen the country's energy security and spark a wave of investment.

The new law foresees incentives for the development of offshore energy projects in Brazilian territorial waters, the statement said.

Offshore wind speeds tend to be faster and steadier than on land, a potential advantage compared with wind farms built in a continent. But offshore wind farms can be expensive, difficult to build and potentially affect marine animals and birds, according to the American Geosciences Institute.

The Brazilian government said the law provides guidelines for projects and restoration of explored areas, in addition to requiring prior consultations with affected communities to ensure "respect for traditional maritime practices and local culture."

More than 80% of Brazil's electricity comes from renewable sources, mainly hydroelectric, according to government data.

The president vetoed provisions in the law, introduced during the congressional debate, which would maintain incentives for "more polluting, expensive and inefficient energy sources such as thermoelectric, coal and gas plants," the statement said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ana Mano and Letícia Fucuchima; Editing by Conor Humphries)

Offshore Industry News Offshore Wind Brazil

Related Offshore News

(c) HC FOTOSTUDIO / AdobeStock

Shell Comes Up Dry Offshore Namibia
Orient Adventurer (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Adds High-Spec Subsea Vessel to Its Fleet

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

Brazil’s President Authorizes Offshore Wind Development

Brazil’s President Authorizes

BOEM Boosts Monetary Penalties for Oil & Gas firms

BOEM Boosts Monetary Penalties

Portugal Selects Four Offshore Wind Farm Sites Ahead of Auction

Portugal Selects Four Offshore

Technical Issue Shuts Down BP’s Caspian Sea Gas Platform

Technical Issue Shuts Down BP’

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine