Kongsberg Discovery Acquires Naxys Technologies

Source: Kongsberg Discovery
Kongsberg Discovery has reached agreement to acquire Naxys Technologies, a Bergen-based subsea company that specializes in technology for recognizing the sound of oil and gas leaks.

Martin Wien Fjell, CEO of Kongsberg Discovery, points to the importance of the company's expertise in passive hydroacoustics as crucial to the transaction. Naxys provides environmental monitoring for the oil and gas industry, but is also well-positioned for growth in both the research and defence markets.

"Naxys Technologies ensures that oil and gas companies can be quickly notified of any leaks. This is becoming increasingly important now that the demands for sustainable operations are increasing globally," says Fjell.

"The team in Bergen has built a strong business with technology that is a perfect fit for Kongsberg Discovery. Environmental monitoring using passive hydroacoustics is central to Naxys and is in line with the importance of sustainability and safety for our business," he says.

Naxys Technologies has 28 employees in Hegreneset in Bergen. The company expects to pass a turnover of NOK 100 million ($8.8 million) in 2024.

