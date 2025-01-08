Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Comes Up Dry Offshore Namibia

(c) HC FOTOSTUDIO / AdobeStock
(c) HC FOTOSTUDIO / AdobeStock

Shell will write down around $400 million overan oil discovery offshore Namibia that it deemed commercially unviable in a blow to the southern African country's efforts to become a crude producer.

Shell told Reuters that discovered oil and gas resources in offshore block PEL39 in Namibia "cannot currently be confirmed for commercial development."

Shell and its partners QatarEnergy and Namibia's national oil company first discovered hydrocarbon in block PEL39 in 2022, which together with another discovery TotalEnergies made in a nearby block sparked huge global interest in the southern African country which has no oil and gas production.

Shell drilled nine wells in the licence over the past three years, making several other discoveries.

More recently, Portuguese oil company Galp also made a major discovery in a different offshore licence.

But the British company encountered technical and geological difficulties for the development of the resources.

CEO Wael Sawan told analysts on Oct. 31 that Namibia's acreage was "very challenging," and that the lower permeability of the rock made extracting oil and gas harder.

Sources told Reuters that the offshore discoveries also had a high natural gas content, further complicating their development.

The company said in a trading update ahead of fourth quarter results on Jan. 30 that it expects to take an exploration write off of around $400 million, without providing details.

It will take another $300 million write off related mainly to exploration licenses in Colombia, the company said.

Offshore Energy Offshore Energy Drilling Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field
Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Castorone Vessel on Its Way to Türkiye’s Largest...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind Report: What You’ll Find Inside

Floating Offshore Wind Report:

Current News

Shell Comes Up Dry Offshore Namibia

Shell Comes Up Dry Offshore Na

Alaska sues Biden Administration over ANWR Leases

Alaska sues Biden Administrati

EIA: Cushing Crude Stocks fall to Decade-low levels

EIA: Cushing Crude Stocks fall

AES Acquires CWind from Inspirit Capital

AES Acquires CWind from Inspir

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine