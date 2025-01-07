Damen Delivers Patrol Vessel for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector

Damen Shipyards Cape Town has delivered an FCS 3307 patrol vessel to Homeland Integrated Offshore Service (Homeland IOSL) in Nigeria.

This vessel, on charter with an international energy company, will perform offshore patrol duties to enhance the security of personnel, assets, and the environment in Nigerian maritime territories.

This delivery marks the tenth Damen vessel to join the Homeland fleet, reflecting ongoing fleet expansion efforts.

The FCS 3307 Patrol is equipped with Damen’s advanced Sea Axe hull technology, which allows it to cut through water at remarkably high speeds, ensuring safety, stability, and comfort for the crew, alongside enhanced maneuverability, and fuel efficiency.

The vessel also features a spacious aft deck, facilitating the transfer of cargo to offshore facilities.

The recently delivered vessel includes custom features such as ballistic protection in the wheelhouse and messroom area. It also features an electronic fuel monitoring system (EFMS), to allow the operators to monitor fuel use in real time, taking steps to address inefficiencies and reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Homeland IOSL’s FCS 3307 Patrol comes equipped with a night vision camera and a daughter craft to enhance its operational capabilities around the clock.

"Together with Damen as a strategic partner, Homeland IOSL is dedicated to surpassing client expectations through stringent regulatory compliance and adherence to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) guidelines. We also employ top-tier personnel to support our operations while maintaining the highest QHSE standards,” said Louis Ekere, CEO of Homeland IOSL.