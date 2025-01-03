Sable Offshore give Update on the Haaland Lawsuit

Sable Offshore Corp. provided an update on the previously disclosed Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Debra Haaland et al. lawsuit.

On December 20, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (in its capacity as counsel for the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, or “BSEE”) filed a motion to remand without vacatur the Haaland lawsuit to BSEE for BSEE to reconsider its 2023 decision approving an extension to resume operations on the leases for the Santa Ynez Unit.

Assuming the motion is granted, Sable intends to cooperate with the government to facilitate an expeditious review and that the government’s prior extensions to resume operations were both appropriate and authorized. Moreover, under the government’s proposed remand, Sable’s operations on the Santa Ynez Unit remain unaffected. In the event that any non-governmental third party attempts to unlawfully interfere with Sable from restarting the Santa Ynez Unit, which contains net estimated contingent resources currently valued at over $10 billion, Sable is prepared to vigorously pursue all available legal remedies.



