Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sable Offshore give Update on the Haaland Lawsuit

Sable Offshore Corp. provided an update on the previously disclosed Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Debra Haaland et al. lawsuit. 

On December 20, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (in its capacity as counsel for the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, or “BSEE”) filed a motion to remand without vacatur the Haaland lawsuit to BSEE for BSEE to reconsider its 2023 decision approving an extension to resume operations on the leases for the Santa Ynez Unit. 

Assuming the motion is granted, Sable intends to cooperate with the government to facilitate an expeditious review and that the government’s prior extensions to resume operations were both appropriate and authorized. Moreover, under the government’s proposed remand, Sable’s operations on the Santa Ynez Unit remain unaffected. In the event that any non-governmental third party attempts to unlawfully interfere with Sable from restarting the Santa Ynez Unit, which contains net estimated contingent resources currently valued at over $10 billion, Sable is prepared to vigorously pursue all available legal remedies.

Legal Offshore Offshore Energy Industry News

Related Offshore News

(c) Adobestock / Photocreo Bednarek

BOEM Advances Offshore Wind Leasing in Guam
Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Castorone Vessel on Its Way to Türkiye’s Largest...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Current News

Subsea Sabotage in the Baltic Sea - a Timeline for Perspective

Subsea Sabotage in the Baltic

BOEM Advances Offshore Wind Leasing in Guam

BOEM Advances Offshore Wind Le

Tracking the Fall of Oil, the Rise of Wind in the UK North Sea

Tracking the Fall of Oil, the

PSE $15B Investment Plan includes Offshore Wind

PSE $15B Investment Plan inclu

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine