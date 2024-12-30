Brava Energia Restarts Production at Papa-Terra Field

Brava Energia, formerly 3R Petroleum before the merger with Enauta, has restarted production at Pappa-Terra field assets in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

During the production shutdown, significant progress was made in the maintenance and integrity recovery campaign of the production units in Papa-Terra, allowing planning for better use of the reservoir with the future expansion of its production, according to Brava energia.

The Papa-Terra field is part of the BC-20 concession and is located at a water depth of 1,200 meters.

The field started operating in 2013, operated by Petrobras.

In 2021, Petrobras sold its interests in the producing Papa-Terra to 3R Offshore as part of its portfolio optimization strategy.