Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brava Energia Restarts Production at Papa-Terra Field

(Credit: Brava Energia)
(Credit: Brava Energia)

Brava Energia, formerly 3R Petroleum before the merger with Enauta, has restarted production at Pappa-Terra field assets in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

During the production shutdown, significant progress was made in the maintenance and integrity recovery campaign of the production units in Papa-Terra, allowing planning for better use of the reservoir with the future expansion of its production, according to Brava energia.

The Papa-Terra field is part of the BC-20 concession and is located at a water depth of 1,200 meters.

The field started operating in 2013, operated by Petrobras.

In 2021, Petrobras sold its interests in the producing Papa-Terra to 3R Offshore as part of its portfolio optimization strategy.

Industry News Activity Production South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

DS Carolina drillship (Credit: Ventura Offshore)

Petrobras Hires Ventura Offshore’s Drillship for Work Off...
Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO (Credit: Petrobras)

Fifth FPSO for Petrobras’ Mero Field En Route to Brazil...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Current News

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Brava Energia Restarts Production at Papa-Terra Field

Brava Energia Restarts Product

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas field

Subsea7 Secures IRM Job at Tür

Shell Contains Oil Leak at Processing Unit in Singapore

Shell Contains Oil Leak at Pro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine