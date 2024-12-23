Floating Offshore Wind: Fuel for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair





In the second part of the Offshore Engineer’s interview with offshore energy expert Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus, we discuss vessels that will service the floating wind sector until 2035, and the investment decisions that will need to be made to support the industry.

“The main construction vessels will be big anchor handlers and big subsea vessels. There is a relatively limited supply of these vessels as the subsea vessels in particular are very busy,” said Lewis.

In this segment, Lewis puts spotlight on the shipyards, and how new construction, conversion and repair jobs will fuel the sector’s growth.