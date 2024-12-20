Finland Eyes First Offshore Wind Tender in Late 2025

Finland aims to begin tendering areas for offshore wind power generation in its exclusive economic zone at the end of 2025, the Nordic country's economic affairs ministry said on Thursday.

A new legislation that will come into force in January opens up the possibility to more efficiently promote the building of offshore wind farms, the ministry said in a statement.

The government will select the areas that will be used for offshore wind power instead of companies proposing suitable areas, it added.





(Reuters - Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)