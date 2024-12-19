US Firm to Supply Subsea Equipment for West Africa Oil and Gas Project

Houston-based subsea equipment and services specialist Koil Energy has secured a contract to supply electrical and hydraulic distribution manifolds for a project in West Africa with an undisclosed oil and gas company.

The manifolds will play a critical role in distributing electrical and hydraulic power to regulate the flow of oil and gas through existing subsea infrastructure.

The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing of the manifolds and related equipment.

The project will be carried out at Koil's facility in Texas, with final delivery estimated for the second half of 2025.

The manifolds will be shipped to the West African site once production is complete.