Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Firm to Supply Subsea Equipment for West Africa Oil and Gas Project

(Credit: Koil Energy)
(Credit: Koil Energy)

Houston-based subsea equipment and services specialist Koil Energy has secured a contract to supply electrical and hydraulic distribution manifolds for a project in West Africa with an undisclosed oil and gas company.

The manifolds will play a critical role in distributing electrical and hydraulic power to regulate the flow of oil and gas through existing subsea infrastructure.

The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, and testing of the manifolds and related equipment.

The project will be carried out at Koil's facility in Texas, with final delivery estimated for the second half of 2025.

The manifolds will be shipped to the West African site once production is complete.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Expro)

Expro Lands Contract to Support 52-Well P&A Campaign
(Credit: Subsea7)

Beacon Offshore Hires Subsea7 for US Gulf of Mexico...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: The Market Projection Through 2035

Floating Offshore Wind: The Ma

Current News

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas Development Hits Another Delay

Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas De

Equinor Gets Power Contract Offer for South Korea’s Floating Wind Farm

Equinor Gets Power Contract Of

Brava Energia to Sell Potiguar Basin’s Gas Infrastructure to PetroReconcavo

Brava Energia to Sell Potiguar

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel Bound for Work at UK Offshore Wind Farm

KENC to Outfit Jack-Up Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine